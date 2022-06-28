PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to a shooting just after 7:40 p.m. near Oberdiek Lane and 45 Highway, just northwest of Farley, Missouri.

When they arrived they found a man in his early 30s dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has not been identified.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect is in custody at this time. The sheriff’s office tells FOX4 there is no known threat to the public at this time.

