Platte County encouraging people to use face masks but not enforcing it

Platte City, Mo. – Platte County health officials said they are strongly encouraging people to use face masks while out in public but are not making it mandatory at this time.

On Wednesday, the county moved into Phase 2, Step 4 where businesses can open at full capacity while maintaining social distancing requirements.

The health department said even though county-wide restrictions have been relaxed, know that the COVID19 virus is still very much alive in the area.

“This mitigation method, combined with physical distancing, constitutes simple, inexpensive methods that are highly effective at preventing the spread of the virus in our Platte County community. Mary Jo Vernon, Health Director, states “There are numerous scientific evidence studies available to support that the use of face masks reduce the transmission of this virus. When health and lives are at stake, wearing a mask is truly a simple act of consideration and concern for each other. Please join us in making a difference.”

The health department said cloth face coverings should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The state of Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson, Clay and Johnson County, Missouri have all issued mandatory orders for people to wear masks in public or outside when social distancing is not an option.