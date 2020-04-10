Platte County extends order shutting down all dine-in restaurants and social gatherings through end of April

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — In an ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Platte County Health Department is extending the order suspending dine-in restaurant services and limiting gatherings of 10 or more people.

The order extends two separate orders issued on March 17 and 20. The new order remains in effect through April 30, 2020. The health department said it will reassess regularly to determine when restrictions may be lifted or changed.

The order requires that food establishments close all dining rooms and dine-in services. Restaurants are allowed to continue providing carry-out, delivery, curbside pickup, and drive-thru services. Food establishments that remain open must follow CDC guidance for social distancing and infection control measures. The order suspends all permits for private event centers and catering service providers.

Also, the order forbids private or public gatherings of 10 or more people in attendance (both indoor and outdoor). Exceptions include governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, childcare facilities, grocery stores, pharmacies, and certain essential business operations.

Weddings, funerals, and faith-based activities and services are included in the order limiting gatherings.