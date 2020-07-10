Platte County Health Department Board votes to issue mask mandate

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department Board of Trustees has voted to issue a mask mandate, bringing the county in line with other municipalities in the Kansas City metro.

The board voted to issue the mandate in a special session held on July 8. The mandate will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 16.

The move brings Platte County in line with other local governments that have mandated the wearing pf masks in public spaces, including Jackson, Clay, Johnson and Wyandotte Counties as well as the cities of Kansas City, Mo. and Kansas City, Kan.

The decision was made because of a dramatic increase in weekly COVID-19 cases in the county.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests returning positive has tripled to over 14% since June 24, according to the health department.

The health department also notes that this increase is not due to an increase in the availability of tests in Platte County.

Businesses and organizations will have to post a sign reading, “Masks must be continuously worn to enter and remain at these premises by order of the Platte County Health Department.”

Other details, including a list of exemptions from the order, are being worked out by the board and will be announced next week.

Platte County’s announcement comes the same day that Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that the mask mandate for Kansas City, Mo. will be extended indefinitely.

