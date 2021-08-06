Platte County updates COVID-19 recommendations, stops short of mandating masks

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department released updated recommendations Friday as hospitals warn the number of COVID-19 cases, fueled by the delta variant, continue to climb.

The county recommends that everyone age 12 and up be vaccinated against the virus. The shots are widely available across the metro at this time.

The department also recommends everyone age five and older wear a mask or face covering. Universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, and visitors at schools, regardless of vaccination status was also recommended. The health department stopped short of enacting a mask mandate for people while indoors.

Those who are fully vaccinated, but have been exposed to COVID-19 or a variant should be tested three to five days after exposure. The health department also advises that they should wear a mask in public settings for 14 days or until receiving a negative test result.

Wyandotte and Jackson counties, joined Kansas City, Missouri and announced mask mandates that begin Monday. The majority of metro school districts have also voted to require students to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.