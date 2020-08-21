Platte County Health Department will allow schools to reopen after Labor Day

PLATTE CITY, Mo. – The Platte County Health Department voted Friday to allow schools to reopen on September 8.

The Board will allow Pre-K through 5th grade students to return to in-person learning. Meanwhile, 6th through 12th grades will learn under a hybrid model.

The Board deferred to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in defining exactly what hybrid model means.

The Board directed the Health Department Director to develop gating criteria that will be used by individual school districts to determine whether or not to learn in-person, online or through a hybrid model.

You can find more information on Platte County’s plan for schools here.