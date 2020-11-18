Platte County issues health order, joining with unified KC metro restrictions

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Platte County Health Department have issued a public health order, following other metro municipalities in a unified approach to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The health department’s board of trustees adopted the order in a meeting last night, Nov. 18. The order is “essentially the same as Kansas City’s Order and Clay County’s Order,” according to a statement from department spokesperson Natalie Klaus.

Here are some of the main points:

Masks must be worn indoors

Gyms, restaurants and bars must only allow 50% capacity

Restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m.

Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people

This order is set to begin at 12:00A.M. on November 23rd, 2020 and will continue until further notice, according to the statement.

Read the full order, as well as additional information, on the Platte County website.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas first announced new restrictions on Nov. 16 in response to a rapid increase of cases across the metro. The Unified Government and Jackson County released similar restrictions shortly after the announcement. The orders differ in some spots, where the county guidelines are actually more restrictive.

Clay County followed suit, announcing an order akin to Kansas City.

Johnson County, Kansas’s new orders already went into effect on Monday, Nov. 16. However, those orders are a little more relaxed than the latter orders. In Johnson County, bars are allowed to remain open until 12 a.m. Gatherings are capped at 50% capacity, but schools, places of worship, bars, restaurants and retailers are exempt.