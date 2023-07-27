Note: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing, discretion is advised.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 36-year-old Farley, Missouri man is sentenced in federal court for sexually assaulting a child victim to produce child pornography and distribute it to others.

Andrew McCardie was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in federal prison without parole.

McCardie will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

Back in February, McCardie pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

Court documents say McCardie communicated with individuals through the Kik application beginning in January of 2022, using a screen name to indicate he was willing and able to produce child pornography and distribute to other persons.

McCardie produced 19 images and videos of child pornography involving a child victim on Feb. 11 and 12, 2022. Most of these were created live, court documents say.

In March of 2022, McCardie created another live video during his sexual abuse of a child victim. Court documents say McCardie didn’t know he was communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer through Kik. He told the undercover officer he had been “doing these requests on Kik for a couple years now” and discussed how to sexually abuse a child.

During this conversation, McCardie sent the undercover officer a screenshot of a chat he was having with the Kik user he produced the video for, in order to prove he had created the video live.

On March 6, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at McCardie’s residence. The entry team attempted to take control of McCardie near the entrance of the residence but he resisted, initially holding a firearm as officers entered. He was brought out into the yard, where he continued to resist before being handcuffed and placed under arrest.

McCardie attempted to hide his iPhone in the bedroom closet, but officers found the phone and seized it in order to conduct a forensic investigation, according to court documents.