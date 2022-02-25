KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Platte City, Missouri man was in Ukraine just days before Russia invaded.

Chris Verbeck had been in the country since December, where he’s been visiting friends and backpacking.

He was in the western city of Lviv before Russian forces invaded.

“A lot of people didn’t want to believe it [the invasion] and then when Putin gave his speech, where he said a bunch of lies, saying that Russia was going to recognize independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, at that point, the mood started to change. I saw people who had troubled looks on their faces. Everything started to change later in the day. I saw school children walking through the city center and they were like singing a patriotic song.”

Verbeck said the mood in the country was tense, but Ukrainians he talked to were very proud people.

“There was a taxi driver. He was like a 58-year-old man. He was not, he wasn’t a soldier. He wasn’t a young man. He was a grandfather and he had a grandson and he said that he remembered the bad times in the Soviet Union, growing up in them and he didn’t want that for his grandson, so he was saying he was prepared to go and fight an invasion.”

Verbeck was able to board a bus to Poland, where he crossed the border with fleeing Ukrainians, but he says he still has friends inside the country.

“I have a lot of friends who are still in the country and I really want people to know that Ukraine needs a lot of support right now. If you can call your representatives tell them that Ukraine needs support.”