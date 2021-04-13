Platte County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine following US reports

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Following guidance from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Platte County Health Department is pausing the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Platte County Health Department will pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Anyone who has an appointment for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine today April 13th, 2021, is asked to reschedule their appointment through Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator system https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or by calling 1-877-435-8411. Statement from Platte County Health Department

In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and FDA said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday and discuss the cases. The FDA has also launched an investigation into the clots.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said