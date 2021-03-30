One Kansas City metro county ranks in study on taxes owed across Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Americans have a little longer to file their taxes this year since the deadline has been extended to May 17, but that doesn’t change the size of your refund.

SmartAsset released a study on the places where people receive the largest tax refunds as well as where people owe the most.

According to the study, Platte County ranks in the top 15 Missouri counties for residents who owe taxes. Listed at 13th, Platte County had 12,010 taxpayers that owed taxes. The average amount was $5,203.

When it came to tax refunds, Platte County came in at No. 41 among the state’s 114 counties. It had 39,510 people getting refunds with the average amount being $2,826.

No other Kansas City metro county came in the top 15 on either SmartAsset’s tax refund or taxes owed lists for Missouri, but some counties in Northwest Missouri did rank in the top 10 for taxes owed.

Top ten Missouri counties receiving largest tax refunds from IRS (via SmartAsset)

The study determined which counties received the highest average tax refund by dividing the total amount of money refunded to residents by the IRS in each county by the number of refunds issued in each county.

To calculate the average amount owed, the study divided the total taxes owed in each county by the number of filers that still owe taxes.

Top ten Missouri counties that owe the most taxes to the IRS (via SmartAsset)

You can find an interactive map for the entire state of Missouri on SmartAssests‘ website.