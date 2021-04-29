Platte County releases new guidelines while easing mask mandate, and includes steps other counties don’t

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Platte County issued a new public health order Thursday citing vaccination rates and the decrease in cases of coronavirus.

The county did away with restrictions on capacity and specific group sizes, but said people should continue to avoid large groups of people.

Masks are still required indoors across Platte County, unless eating or drinking, or room to socially distance is permitted.

The new order allowed businesses to have mask requirements and refuse service to anyone who refuses to follow the rule.

It also encouraged all businesses in the county to allow employees to work remotely, if possible. People who must go to the office are no longer required to mask up while working alone in a cubicle or an office. Employees don’t need to wear masks at all if there is space to maintain at least six feet of social distance between co-workers.

The county also encouraged everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine to limit exposure of the virus.

DIFFERENT RULES FOR THOSE VACCINATED

The Platte County order set new guidelines for people who’ve been completely vaccinated, too. Here are some of the biggest changes:

Vaccinated people can visit with others who are vaccinated indoors, without masking or socially distancing.

Those who are vaccinated don’t need to wear a mask or socially distance while visiting someone who is not vaccinated, as long as they are considered low risk for COVID-19.

International and domestic travelers don’t need to get a COVID-19 test before or after traveling.

Self-quarantining is not required after returning home from a trip.

Those who are vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 don’t need to be tested, unless symptoms arise.

Some rules may be different in healthcare settings and elementary and secondary schools.

The new order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. It will expire May 28, 2021 at 12:01 p.m.