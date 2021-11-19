Platte County School District extends mask mandate through end of semester

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Board of Education voted to extend it’s mask mandate through the end of the semester for all students and staff. That also includes any who rides a school bus.

The board made the decision after reviewing the district’s COVID-19 data.

The district reports a total of 27 new positive cases in students and staff over the last week. There are also nearly 150 students in quarantine at home. An additional 270 students had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and are now self monitoring for symptoms, but are in school.

The mask mandate will be in place through Dec. 20, 2021.