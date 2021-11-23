Platte County Sheriff investigating triple shooting

FERRELVIEW, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left three people injured.

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. near Heady Avenue and Keith Drive.

When deputies arrived on scene they found three people who had been shot inside a residence.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals and are all reported to be in stable condition at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will have updates as they become available both online and on FOX4 News at 9 & 10.