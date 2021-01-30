Platte County Sheriff: Shots fired at deputies during traffic stop; no injuries

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Two Platte County deputies were shot at from a passing vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-29 near Waukomis Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies and the individual in the stopper vehicle were not injured in the incident.

Detectives are reviewing footage from around the time of the shooting. Deputies said their were several vehicles in the area at the time of the shooting and it is unclear which one the shots came from.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3521 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.