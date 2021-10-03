Platte County Sheriff’s office investigating a possible school threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Several families notified the Park Hill School District about a possible threat on social media.

The Platte County Sheriff’s office was called about 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening about threats of a school shooting at Lakeview Middle School. Investigators are talking with the students that are involved and working with the school district and the Platte County Juvenile Office. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is any additional threat to the school or students and there will be additional law enforcement officers at the school tomorrow.

“”The safety of our schools is one of the top priorities for the Sheriff’s Office. We are blessed to have a good working relationship with the Park Hill School District. Even though we don’t believe there is any further threat to the school, the Sheriff’s Office and the Park Hill School District are working together to ensure the safety of the schools, students and staff. The strong partnerships in Platte County between law enforcement agencies and school districts are the cornerstone of keeping our schools safe,” Sheriff Mark Owens said.

Principal Kirsten Clemons sent a letter to families at Lakeview Middle School.

Dear Lakeview families and staff,

Several families notified us of a possible threat to our school posted on social media.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, and they tell us they are interviewing students and will ensure those students are not in school tomorrow. They will also increase their patrols in and around the school tomorrow as a precaution.

We appreciate the quick work of the police to protect us, and we especially appreciate the students and families who reported this potential threat.

Sincerely,

Kirsten Clemons

Principal



This is a developing story and Fox4 will update the story as information becomes available.