Platte County structure fire believed suspicious after 60-year-old Weston man found dead

WESTON, Mo. — An early Sunday morning structure fire in Platte County is being called suspicious after a 60-year-old Weston man was found dead inside.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Weston Police Department were notified of the fire just before 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Prospect Street in Weston.

The victim has been identified as Timothy Darby.

A person of interest is currently speaking with detectives, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office and the police department do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.