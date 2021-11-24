Platte County triple shooting was result of domestic violence, sheriff says

FERRELVIEW, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said a triple shooting that occurred Tuesday night was the result of domestic violence.

All three victims, a 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man, are currently at area hospitals in stable condition and are expected to recover from their injuries.

The sheriff’s office said all three were shot inside a residence.

Initial investigation indicates that the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.

Detectives are still attempting to locate a male juvenile possibly connected in the shooting. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

