PLATTSBURG, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman on Halloween.

Plattsburg Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s office responded to the shooting near North 2nd Street and West Walnut Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday night.

Emergency responders transported a woman to the hospital. Investigators said she is expected to survive her injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is underway, but police say there is a suspect in custody. Charges have not yet been filed in the shooting.