Players, fans arrive at Kauffman Stadium to celebrate MLB Opening Day milestone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baseball is back as 10,000 fans return to Kauffman Stadium to watch the Texas Rangers opening the season against the Kansas City Royals.

Fans arrived early to enjoy the entire afternoon, starting with tailgating in the parking lot. The parking lot parties had to be held with fans sitting together in pods inside the stadium.

Tailgating at the K has returned. #OpeningDay has returned. pic.twitter.com/z4mwKq2Sm6 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 1, 2021

As fans filled the parking lots, members of the Royals arrived bringing their own style to the ballpark.

“Opening day, we back,” Salvador Perez said as he walked into the stadium Thursday afternoon.

Watching a baseball game in person is something millions of people across the country have waited more than a year to do after COVID-19 caused teams to play without crowds last season.