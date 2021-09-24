Plaza Art Fair returns in Kansas City to huge crowds for 90th year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Plaza Art Fair is back for its 90th year this weekend. Last year’s festival was almost non-existent because of the pandemic. But this year they are expecting as many as 150,000 people once again.

After 2020 that saw plaza businesses have to shut down because of the pandemic and protests, this is a big change for festival goers and shoppers and business owners hoping to try to get back to normal.

“To be able to support the artists but also all the businesses here on the Plaza and the restaurants and the musicians taking the stage, having this event back is so important for the community but also the Plaza,” Plaza General Manager Kasey Vena said.

This year, 240 artists were selected from more than 1,000 submissions. The diverse works include ceramics, digital art, fiber, glass, printmaking, jewelry, metalwork, 2D and 3D mixed media, painting, pastels, photography, sculpture and wood. Nearly 20 dining destinations exclusive to the Plaza, including The Capital Grille, Rye and True Food Kitchen, are offering dining options.

All weekend long, 40 of Kansas City’s favorite local musicians, including The Zeros, Olivia Fox, Nublvckcity, will take one of three live music stages. Parking and admission to the Plaza Art Fair is free.

Plaza Art Fair hours:

Saturday, Sept. 25 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.