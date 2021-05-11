Plaza Art Fair to return in 2021 for 90th year celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another annual celebration has announced its return in 2021 after the pandemic caused massive disruption the year before.
The Plaza Art Fair is planning its comeback for the beginning of fall, 2021. The three-day celebration of art, food and culture will take place Sept. 24-26.
It’s the 90th year of the festival.
“Honoring art and culture has never been more important, and we are pleased to safely welcome the community back to Country Club Plaza.” Kasey Vena, general manager of the Country Club Plaza, said.
Art Westport also recently announced it’s return, coming in the middle of September. Other upcoming celebrations include Irish Fest and a new barbeque festival at Arrowhead.