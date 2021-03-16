Plaza Bunnies and Wonderland Animals return to Kansas City in time for spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grab your cameras and head to the Country Club Plaza because the Plaza Bunnies have hopped back into town!

The popular statues are in place once again: there are nine bunnies and eight other animals, including a llama, a pelican and a tortoise. They were not put up last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Plaza general manager said bringing them back is a great way to share a little optimism and celebrate springtime, which begins on March 20.

“The tulips are about to bloom, and getting the bunnies back out here, it’s really nice to be able to have a little bit of return to normalcy as we get into the springtime and certainly get some patio dining and really just get ready for spring on the Plaza,” Kasey Vena, general manager for the Country Club Plaza, said.

The bunnies originally debuted back in 1931 for Easter and springtime.

The statues will remain up through April 11, a week after Easter.

If you want to know where to find each statue, use this map.