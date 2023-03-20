KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Decorative Easter bunnies returned to the Country Club Plaza for the first day of spring.

Monday crews placed 17 statues, including nine bunnies and eight other animals, throughout the Plaza to welcome visitors to the area. The iconic bunny statues are part of an annual tradition to transform the Plaza into an Easter Wonderland.

“The first time they were actually on the plaza was 1931, right when the Great Depression was happening. Interesting fact, that was one year after the first lighting ceremony and one year before the very first plaza art fair,” Charmaine Merriweather with the Country Club Plaza said.

The statues will remain up through April 24. If you’re hoping to snap a picture with the bunnies, the shopping district has an online map available that shows visitors where all of the bunnies and other animals can be found.