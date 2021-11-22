Plaza Lighting Ceremony: Here’s what to know about KC holiday event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 92nd Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony returns on Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season in style.

The event will be held at the Country Club Plaza at 5 p.m. Thursday with pre-lighting performances and giveaways from the main stage, located at Nichols Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m., and at precisely 6:52 p.m., the switch will be flipped. This year’s guests are the professional women’s soccer team Kansas City Current.

Scheduled to appear for the Current are:

Goalkeeper Tristin Stuteville

Defender Elizabeth Ball

Defender Sydney Miramontez

Defender/Midfielder Kristen Edmonds

Midfielder Maddie Nolf

Forward Kristen Hamilton

Forward Jaycie Johnson

In addition to the time-honored flipping of the switch, the show will feature performances by Quixotic, Musical Theater Heritage, Summer Breeze, and others, in addition to fireworks.

The lights will shine nightly through Jan. 9, 2022.

Free parking will also be offered at several nearby garages, including:

Valencia Garage (by H&M) on the north side of 47th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Balcony Garage on Wornall near 46th Street

Seville Garage, entrance on 47th Street between Jefferson and Summit streets

Time Building Garage north of True Food Kitchen on Pennsylvania Avenue