Plaza restaurant’s scheduled reopening after COVID-19 shutdown delayed by protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday marked the fifth-straight night all businesses on the Plaza remained closed, with most of them boarded up.

The Country Club Plaza announced the closure of all businesses at 4 p.m. Saturday after the first night of protests Friday.

Friday morning FOX4 was at the Classic Cup Cafe on the Plaza as the restaurant finished preparing 35,000 meals for first responders and people in need because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“As long as we’ve got the product, we might as well push it out for them,” Dan McCall, owner of The Classic Cup Cafe, said Friday.

After a two-month shutdown because of the coronavirus, the business chose to spend the first two weeks it could have reopened helping others instead.

They planned to reopen Wednesday after a thorough cleaning from the Operation BBQ Relief efforts.

“It was going to be great to see customers again and great for the employees to be able to come back to work and kind of get some normalcy,” Classic Cup general manager Jeff Brack said.

On Saturday night, protesters smashed a sliding glass window at the business.

“There’s a number of small businesses that have been hurt by this and hurt badly. My heart goes out to them. It’s terrible. It stinks for us. It stinks for them,” Brack said.

But as the restaurant is now left wondering when they’ll finally get to open, management said they support the protesters and their message. Some of the staff is protesting along side them.

“Best case scenario, the people who are protesting feel like they are being listened to and getting heard, and we are able to somehow wrap this up in a way where people feel like progress is being made, and we are able to open the early part of next week,” Brack said.

The Country Club Plaza declined to make any statement on the protests or future plans for resuming operations.

The business, dining and entertainment district’s general manager advised customers to check the Plaza’s website, which is being updated daily with closure information.