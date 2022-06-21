KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire at a building under construction in the Plaza Westport neighborhood is now being investigated for arson, the Kansas City Police Department said.

Initially ruled as suspicious, the fire began in a building near Corbin Terrace and Summit Street at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but it did spread to another building that was also under construction.

Nearby homes, vehicles and street signs were damaged by the flames that shot out from the building.

The cause remains under investigation. Check back with FOX4 for updates as they become available.

