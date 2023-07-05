PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The City of Pleasant Hill began easing emergency water restrictions Wednesday that were put in place after a pump failed earlier this week.

The city said the water department worked on the water pump and started to regain some of its water supply overnight.

Due to the progress, the city removed Phase 2 water restrictions. Commercial watering and landscaping remains restricted.

Phase 1 restrictions are still in place and include a ban on watering lawns and gardens. Filling swimming pools and washing cars and boats are also prohibited as of Wednesday morning.

The city said out of an abundance of caution, it has chosen to issue a precautionary boil advisory that will remain in effect until sample results indicate no contamination is present.

The Pleasant Hill Fire Department said there is still enough water supply available to respond to emergency situations.