Pleasant Hill is lifting some water restrictions after a pump failed on July 3, 2023.

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The City of Pleasant Hill has lifted a boil advisory but is still asking residents to continue conserving water when possible.

Crews fixed a water pump that failed Monday morning. A spokesperson for the city said test results show no signs of contamination in the water supply.

The city said residents can resume washing vehicles, but the community is asked to abide by the following schedule when watering yards and gardens.

Addresses ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) can water on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

Addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

The Pleasant Hill Fire Department said the issue never impacted its available water supply and it had enough available to respond to emergencies.