Pleasant Hill is lifting some water restrictions after a pump failed on July 3, 2023.

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. —The City of Pleasant Hill is easing more water restrictions Thursday after a failed water pump forced the city to declare a water emergency earlier this week.

The city has lifted Phase 2 water restrictions, but restrictions for sprinkler systems for both residential and commercial properties remain in effect.

According to a release from the city, property owners with addresses ending in even numbers will be allowed to water lawns on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Property owners with addresses ending in odd numbers can water lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

All customers can resume watering their gardens and washing cars, boats, and trailers.

A boil advisory remains in effect until sample tests show no signs of contamination in the water supply. The city anticipates the boil advisory to be lifted by Thursday afternoon.

The Pleasant Hill Fire Department says there is still enough water supply to respond to emergency situations when needed.