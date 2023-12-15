PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A 44-year-old Pleasant Hill, Missouri man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.

The crash was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Missouri 58 Highway and 183rd Street, about three miles west of Pleasant Hill, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports the driver of a 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling westbound when he traveled off the road, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Calvin Crawford, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, according to MSHP.

The incident remains under investigation.