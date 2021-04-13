Pleasant Hill man killed in Cass County crash involving semi

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — One person was killed early Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi truck.
The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. on Missouri 7 Highway, south of East 163rd Street in Cass County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2009 Pontiac pulled into the path of a semi.
The driver of the Pontiac, identified as 38-year-old Joshua W. Kolden of Pleasant Hill, was pronounced dead at Lee’s Summit Medical Center. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.
The driver of the semi was not reported to have serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.