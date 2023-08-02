PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The remains found in a Pleasant Hill home last week, while police officers were serving an arrest warrant, have been identified as 78-year-old Bonnie Gooch.

The remains were located on Wednesday, July 28 in the 1500 Block of Eagle Drive.

A warrant was issued for Gooch after she failed to appear in court Monday. In April she was charged with robbing the Goppert Financial Bank in Pleasant Hill.

When officers entered the residence, they found the body of Gooch in a back bedroom of the home.

Police said next of kin have been notified and no foul play is suspected.

“Our thoughts are with the Gooch family and all impacted by her death,” the police department said Wednesday.