PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Pleasant Hill police are investigating after a body was discovered while officers were serving an arrest warrant for a robbery suspect.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday police were serving an arrest warrant for 78-year-old Bonnie Gooch at a home in the 1500 Block of Eagle Drive. A warrant was issued for Gooch after she failed to appear in court Monday. In April she was charged with robbing the Goppert Financial Bank in Pleasant Hill.

When officers entered the residence they found the body of a deceased woman in a back bedroom of the home. The body was taken to Frontier Forensics, the medical examiner’s office in Cass County for further examination.

Police have not yet identified the victim. Officers say foul play is not suspected at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.