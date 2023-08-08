UPDATE: The area is now clear and no injuries have been reported.

The explosives located were classified as a G 1.4 explosive device.

According to Pleasant Hill Police, the explosive is similar in explosive capability to a consumer grade firework. Police said the explosives were old and what some could know as a railroad torpedo.

_______

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The Pleasant Hill Police Department is currently investigating a box of explosives found near Sugarland Parkway.

According to a Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department Facebook post, a resident received the box from a recently deceased relative. The resident was opening the box and found the explosives. The resident then called the police.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department Bomb Squad is at the scene to remove the explosives from the shed and dispose of the explosives, according to PHPD.

The Sugarland walking trail and a portion of Sugarland Parkway are currently closed so the Bomb Squad can conduct a controlled explosion of the explosives.

Police ask for the public to avoid the area.