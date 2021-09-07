Pleasant Hill school board to discuss possible mask requirements

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Mask mandates and schools collide again. The Pleasant Hill School Board is meeting on masks requirements Tuesday night.

Cass County does not have a mask mandate, nor does the school district. There’s also no social distancing in the classrooms.

The decision can only change by a Cass County mandate, a Cass County Health Department mandate, or a vote by the school district.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated Monday. It said from the weeks of Aug. 23 through Sept. 6 there were 180 new quarantine cases.

That’s for students and staff in quarantine due to exposure, both in and out of school.

Those individuals have not tested positive but for students and staff that have tested positive for COVID or are presumed positive because of their symptoms, that total number from the start of school is at 28.

