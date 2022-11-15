GREENWOOD, Mo. — Slick roads are to blame for a deadly head-on crash Tuesday morning in Jackson County, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 6:44 a.m. on eastbound Missouri Highway 150, just west of Missouri Highway 7, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said the crash started when the driver of a Ford F-150 began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Ford Focus head-on.

The Focus then went off the roadway, struck an embankment and utility pole.

The driver of the Focus, identified as 27-year-old Kyliah R. Sharkley, of Pleasant Hill, was pronounced dead on the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to MSHP.

MSHP did not say if the driver of the F-150 was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.