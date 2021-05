BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police identified a Pleasant Hill man who was killed in a crash in Blue Springs.

Emergency crews were called to the crash between a pick-up and a motorcycle at Parkwood and 7 Hwy around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said they attempted live-saving measures on the motorcycle rider, but were unsuccessful.

They’ve identified the victim as 22 year-old Trevor Ross.

The crash is under investigation.

