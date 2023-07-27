KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Pleasant Valley, Missouri man feels lucky to be alive after an accused drunk driver crashed into him on I-670 in downtown Kansas City last month.

Duane Baker spent more than a month recovering in two different hospitals but just got back home Thursday afternoon.

“I am very lucky. I don’t know how I’m alive,” he said while speaking about the June 21 crash.

The initial police report said a 30-year-old man, who didn’t have insurance or a license, had been drinking that Wednesday night. A passenger in the 30-year-old’s car told police that the driver had 10 beers that night, according to the initial report.

Kansas City police say CCTV footage from around 11:30 p.m. showed the 30-year-old turning into the exit ramp on I-670 at 13th and Charlotte instead of the entrance ramp.

Despite the posted “wrong way” signs, that driver continued and got onto the interstate. Police said he swerved to avoid a semi-truck and that’s when he crashed head-on into Baker.

Baker, a Navy veteran who served in Japan for two years, said he didn’t remember anything except waking up in the ICU. He broke several bones, like his hips and femur, and fractured many others including his jaw, four vertebras, and clavicle. Parts of his body are now held together by metal and screws.

“They had to put screws through my knee here,” he said pointing to his right leg.

Baker is an Uber/Lyft driver and had just dropped a customer off before the crash. He called his wife, Jennifer, and said he would make another round before heading home. That’s when the 30-year-old, who also didn’t have insurance or a license, hit him and totaled his car.

That driver, along with Baker, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Jennifer Baker recalled seeing her husband that first night in the hospital.

“My heart dropped. My heart absolutely dropped because he couldn’t put two words together,” she said.

She said her husband was listed under a pseudonym since they could not identify him, and that she only knew he was in the hospital because a Good Samaritan called her from her husband’s phone.

Jennifer, who also works as an Uber and Lyft driver, is cutting back her hours to care for her husband and their 14-year-old daughter, Luna, with autism and special needs. It’ll impact them financially, as Duane will spend the next three months in a wheelchair before learning how to walk again.

Now, five weeks later, the Baker’s are left asking ‘why.’

“How can you get behind a wheel drunk and decide to drive and ruin somebody’s life,” Baker said. “I used to be a tow truck driver and I see both sides of it. Now I’m the victim. How can you get behind a wheel [drunk?]”

FOX4 reached out to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office to see if the 30-year-old who hit Duane Baker is facing charges. As of this report, we’re still waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, the Baker’s have started a fundraiser to help with physical therapy and bills. You can find the link here.