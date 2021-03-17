Plenty celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in Kansas City despite experts’ advice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This St. Patrick’s Day marked the first time in two years some people were able to celebrate the holiday with in-person gatherings.

Health officials asked people to stay away from those parties a little longer, urging the public not to paint the town green until you’ve had your vaccine.

The bartender at Kansas City Irish Center’s celebration wore a shirt that said, “Kiss Me I’m Vaccinated” as he filled up pints of Guinness.

“We’ve had our coronavirus vaccine, and we feel safe, and we’re wanting to get out of the house,” Helen and Steve Livingston said.

The Irish Center hosted what it called a “Wee Party,” selling 60 tickets for the space that holds 300 to keep any shenanigans 6 feet apart. This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled just like last year’s. Though the parade’s cancellation in 2020 came with little notice.

“The fact that we haven’t been able to do much of anything for a full year. Being able to even bring a small group together and some live music, it’s kind of like that light at the end of the tunnel, and from here on hopefully things are only going to improve and get better,” said Nancy Wormington, executive director of the Kansas City Irish Center.

The event also offered a live stream.

In Westport people waited in line to get in Kelly’s Westport Inn, a bar where 700 people wearing green usually crowd inside.

“We are full at this point. It’s kind of funny. If you see what Kelly’s looks like full, it’s obviously different than it used to be,” owner Colleen Kelly said.

Some partiers know all too well the virus still poses a threat. One group wore special St. Patrick’s Day’s shirts saying, “Not Today Rona” in honor of a friend’s father who has been in the hospital for 22 days battling COVID-19.

“She’s glad we’re out. We’re out having a good time. It’s cold, but hey we aren’t locked up,” Kris Fabrizius said.

The cool weather, light rain and blustery winds likely put a damper on outdoor celebrations. Organizers hope for better weather for a Labor Day weekend tradition: Kansas City Irish Fest. As of now, they’re still planning the event.