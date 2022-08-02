KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors on their restaurants.

“We are very proud of what Plowboys accomplished: three metro restaurant locations spanning both sides of the state line, the only BBQ restaurant in the downtown loop, a franchise restaurant in Lincoln, Neb., plus five years as the exclusive barbeque of the Chiefs at Arrowhead,” founder Audrey Johns said.

Audrey, Todd Johns, Todd Johnson and Sally Johnson, opened three locations around the metro in Blue Springs, Missouri, Downtown Kansas City, and Overland Park, Kansas.

“As we close our restaurants, the first word I think of is how grateful I am,” Johns said. “Grateful to have been a part of the long, rich barbeque tradition in Kansas City. Grateful for our fans, who loved our brand and our food. Grateful for the many vendor partners we worked with over the years. and, most importantly, grateful for our staff, who supported us in the good times and endured during the hard times, always supporting each other and working together to help create a sense of community.”

Plowboys Foods will continue to produce rubs and sauces available for purchase.