KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Poio Mexican BBQ in Kansas City, Kansas announced Tuesday morning it would be closing its doors at the end of the week.

“We’ve had an incredible run, and we are grateful to our devoted patrons for supporting us over the years. Our team is humbled by the endless positive feedback we have received on our concept, menu, and unique approach to dining,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post. “We regret any inconvenience this may cause but want to emphasize that we will cherish every moment we have with our guests until the very end.” Come one last time for an unforgettable dining experience and to bid farewell to Poio Mexican BBQ let’s make the most of the time we have left to cherish good company, good food, and good memories.”

Owner, Carlos Mortera, announced last summer that he was selling the Poio brand for $250,000, hoping to spend more time with family.

First Lady Jill Biden visited the restaurant during a visit in October of 2021.

In 2020, Mortera closed his other Poio restaurant on the west side due to the pandemic.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For fans of the Mexican barbecue, if you’re ever traveling through the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, you will find Poio’s menu at Concourse A after security check.