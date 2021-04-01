Police: 7 babies have died because of unsafe sleeping habits in Kansas City this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police investigated multiple infant deaths caused by unsafe sleeping habits.

Officers responded to the deaths of two babies on March 28. In one case, police found a woman rolled over onto her newborn and accidentally suffocated her as they slept in the same bed. A three-week-old baby died that same morning in a similar situation.

In all, police said seven children in Kansas City, Mo., who were two years old or younger have died so far this year because of co-sleeping, or are being investigated as co-sleeping deaths.

Now police and other child health advocates are warning parents and other adults about the danger and need for babies to sleep safely.

The CDC advises parents to have babies sleep in their room but not in their bed. Babies should be put down to sleep alone on a firm sleep surface, such as a mattress in a safety-approved crib or bassinet. Babies should be put on their backs to sleep. Keep soft bedding such as blankets, pillows, bumper pads and soft toys out of the baby’s sleep area. Safe sleep practices should be used both at nap time and at night time.

Any Kansas City-area parent who cannot afford a safe sleeping space for their infant can contact Safe Cribs for Missouri. Children’s Mercy is also working toward a partnership with KCPD. If officers on a call for service see a baby who doesn’t have a safe place to sleep, they will contact Children’s Mercy to provide resources for the infant.

For more information about safe sleeping practices for infants, watch the above video.

