Police and community leaders call for an end to the gun violence in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. Kansas City Police responded to gunshots near E. 60 Terrace and Highland Avenue.

Upon canvassing the area, they found a man with life threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

This was the 43rd homicide so far this year but according to Sgt. Donna Drake, Kansas City Police Department, this tragedy was so much more than a number.

“That is someone’s loved one that was taken. So much more than a number it was a life it was someone’s friend someone’s son potentially someone’s father. This is tragic,” Drake said.

This area has been stricken with violence.

Last year four-year-old LeGend Tallifero was killed by a stray bullet at The Citadel apartment complex less than a block away.

“It’s extremely dangerous. We have seen that here in Kansas City tragically where there is a victim that loses their life that was not the intended target. We have got to stop this we have got to put down the guns.“ Drake, said.

Local community leader Desmound Logan says he knows this violence because he lived it. He believes the only way to solve the issue is for those who see it happening to work with police.

“Nobody saying nothing so as long as nobody is saying nothing as long as the community ain’t getting them off. Once people start turning these kids and then people start thinking twice.“ Logan, said.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. If you have information about what happened last night, you’re encouraged to call the Kansas City Police Department or the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS