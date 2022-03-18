KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway following two vacant house fires Friday .

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to the two house fires just before 6 p.m. near East 56th Street and Olive Street.

KCFD said crews were able to extinguish the two houses that had previously had fires in the past.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.