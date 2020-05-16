Police are investigating a medical call that left one person dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police officers responded to the area of Independence Avenue and Forest Saturday morning to assist on a medical call. When they arrived on the scene, they found a black male victim laying off the side of the road.

Emergency Medical staff attended to the him, but the he died at the scene.

Detectives are in the area looking for anyone that may have witnessed incident and they are gathering evidence at the scene that may help them discover what led to the death of the victim.

If anyone has any information or saw anything in the area Saturday morning, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.