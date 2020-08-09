Police are investigating a second homicide Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Missouri Police are investigating their second homicide in a little over two hours Sunday evening.

Officer were called to the area of 81st and Ward Parkway Plaza regarding a medical call. When they arrived on the scene they found a female victim in her fifties, dead inside the house.

Police are questioning a female, in her twenties, that they believe is related to the victim. They also believe that there were only two people in the home at the time.

Crime scene investigators are gathering evidence and detectives are looking for anyone who may have information about the homicide.