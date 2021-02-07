Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were called to Westport Road and SW Trafficway to investigate a shooting. When officer arrived they found a victim in the parking lot. Officers gave aid to the victim and he was taken to the hospital where they were able to revive the victim and he is currently in very critical condition.

Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses and evidence is being processed by crime scene technicians.

If you have any information regarding this shooting please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.