Police are investigating the city’s 27th homicide near 10th & Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- Kansas City police are investigating the city's latest homicide near 10th and Brooklyn.

Officers got a call around 2 a.m. Wednesday on the sound of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said they did not have any suspect information so they spent hours collecting evidence and knocking on doors hoping someone saw something.

Detectives also urged anyone in the area to come forward with any information that could help them find the person who shot the man.

The victim has not been identified pending family notification.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.

This is the city's 27th homicide this year.