Police are investigating the death of a man found in Minor Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday Night a man was found dead at minor park in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Departmentreceived a call that someone discovered a dead body around 3pm Sunday afternoon.

Police say his injuries are suspicious, and they have launched a death investigation to figure out how he died and who may have done it.

He was discovered in the back of Minor Park in Kansas City near the basketball courts.

The identity of the man found has not yet been released, and much about how he ended up dead at the park remains a mystery.

“Due to the nature of the injuries at this time the death is being investigated as a suspicious death. Our detectives in crime scene personnel have responded to the scene,” Donna Drake, Public Information Officer at KCPD, said.

Police spent several hours here at the park looking for clues that could help them solve this case.

“They will be processing the scene for evidence. They will be looking to speak with anyone who may have been at the park today, “Drake said.

Police are asking for the communities help to close this case.

“If you were here and you have some information, or you think you saw something even if it’s small in your mind it might be big to the detectives. They are asking that you give the homicide unit a call at 816-234-5043.”

If you would like to give a tip but remain anonymous you can call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.